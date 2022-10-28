Musk's Twitter Takeover Wired vs. Wireless Security Cams iPhone as a Mac Webcam USB-C vs. Lightning Cable Webb Trumps Hubble Best Netflix Documentary Body Neutrality SSDI Payments
Deals

Get Big Savings on Beauty Products During Sephora's Holiday Sale

Gather around for this year's event, where you can save on seasonal gifts and discounts on your favorite products.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Sephora gift bag on an orange background
Sephora

Sephora's annual holiday sale is here for all you beauty and makeup collectors. Whether you're doing holiday gift shopping or just grabbing a few things for yourself, Sephora members can get up to 20% off select products, plus 30% off Sephora Collection when you use the code SAVINGS at check out.

And if you don't have a membership, you can sign up for free. This will automatically make you an Insider member.

See at Sephora

The caveat is that during the entire sale, only a select few members have the option to shop for deals first. Today, Rouge members get access to beauty products and 20% savings through the entire sale. Next up are VIB members. Shoppers with this membership can get 15% savings on products starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 7. And Insiders get 10% from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7.  

There are a ton of items you can get including this Wishing You Face skin care set for $9 and this Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro pigment palette vol. 2 for $60.

'Tis the season for sales, and a good one for all your makeup needs. For the rest of this holiday event, head over to Sephora.

