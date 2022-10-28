Get Big Savings on Beauty Products During Sephora's Holiday Sale

Sephora's annual holiday sale is here for all you beauty and makeup collectors. Whether you're doing holiday gift shopping or just grabbing a few things for yourself, Sephora members can get up to , plus 30% off Sephora Collection when you use the code SAVINGS at check out.

And if you don't have a membership, you can sign up for free. This will automatically make you an Insider member.

The caveat is that during the entire sale, only a select few members have the option to shop for deals first. Today, Rouge members get access to beauty products and 20% savings through the entire sale. Next up are VIB members. Shoppers with this membership can get 15% savings on products starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 7. And Insiders get 10% from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7.

There are a ton of items you can get including this for $9 and this for $60.

'Tis the season for sales, and a good one for all your makeup needs. For the rest of this , head over to Sephora.