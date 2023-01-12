Get Better Sleep With Up to 20% Off Mattresses and 10% Off Everything Else at Casper

If your sleep quality has diminished in recent months, it may be time to invest in a new mattress. Casper is celebrating this MLK weekend with a Sleep-In sale featuring stellar deals, including up to . The sale kicks off now and will be available through Jan. 17. Just use promo code SLEEPIN23.

The Casper Original mattress is our current pick for best mattress in a box, and for good reason. This medium-firm mattress offers a cooler sleep than other memory foam mattresses, isolates motion, and has the multizoned support that helps keep your spine aligned throughout the night. It works well with most sleeping positions and all body types to provide universal comfort. It is also a budget-friendly option even before adding additional discounts.

There are plenty of other mattress models available to choose from as well, so you can find the right mattress for your specific sleep needs. If you like something a little firmer, softer or altogether different, Casper has mattresses that focus on cooling, gel technology and hybrid style comfort. And your mattress purchase includes free, no-contact delivery and a 10-year limited warranty as well as a 100-night risk-free trial, just in case you're not completely thrilled with your new mattress. That should add some peace of mind when making such a large purchase.

Note that this discount does not apply to items marked final sale or clearance, bundles and other select exclusions.

