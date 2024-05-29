Get Beats Fit Pro, Our Favorite Workout Earbuds, at a Whopping 45% Off

Wireless earbuds have become an essential item over the past years, and they're getting better and better. However, Beats headphones, which are owned by Apple, are still considered some of the best audio gadgets on the market. They can be pricey, but there are always deals you can find that will help you keep more dollars in your pocket. Right now, StackSocial is offering new open-box Beats Fit Pro earbuds for only $110. That's a huge savings of $90, or 45%, on our favorite workout earbuds.

These Beats Fit Pro were released in 2021 and feature active noise canceling, spatial audio and transparency mode. That means you can choose how much external sound you'll let into your precious ears so you can focus, or stay alert in situations where you need to hear the outside world. You get three tip sizes that let you adjust and find a comfortable fit. These Beats Fit Pros are IPX4 water-resistant and can handle workouts, some rain or splashes. When using ANC you can expect up to six hours of listening time and can extend this to up to 24 hours when you carry the charging case with you.

Open-box items are still high-quality but may have been on display at a store or simply be excess inventory. They may also be customer returns that have been inspected to ensure that they're still unused, but they may have some superficial wear and tear after being handled. The packaging may also show some signs of wear and tear.

If you want to shop around a bit, we've got lists of the best wireless earbuds on the market so you can find your perfect fair.