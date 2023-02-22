Get Away for Less With These Deals on Hotels, Flights and More

National Margarita Day Deals PSVR 2 Review Figure Out Your Heart Age Microsoft, Nvidia Ink Deal Limiting Bing's AI Chatbot Meta Quest's Hand-Tracking Update How to Deduct Work Expenses 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
As we approach spring, your attention might be turning toward future travel plans in the warmer months. Now's a perfect time to start looking for flights and hotels with some stellar deals available at a number of booking sites. Whether you want to get organized for summer or you're itching for a spontaneous trip in the coming weeks, there are several great travel deals to choose from right now.

Expedia

Expedia

5% off hotel bookings

Through Feb. 26, you can save 5% on hotel bookings via Expedia for stays up until Sept. 30 when you use code during CNETFEB5 checkout. It's a handy way to save on this summer's travel plans. 

See at Expedia
Hotels.com

Hotels.com

Save 30% on hotel bookings

Hotels.com is offering 30% or more off hotel bookings in its Spring Savings Event. Whether you're looking for a beach vacation or city break, there are tons of options to choose from.

See at Hotels.com
Hotwire

Hotwire

Up to 60% off hotel bookings + extra 10% off app bookings

When you take your next trip, you're going to need somewhere to stay. Thankfully, you can book a huge variety of hotels through Hotwire and save as much as 60% while doing so. Better yet, bookings made through the Hotwire app will get an extra 10% off by using code HWAPP10.

See at Hotwire
Priceline

Priceline

Up to 50% off flight bookings

Save big when you book flights via Priceline's Express Deals feature. With as much as 50% off flights from trusted airlines, you can get away for less. 

See at Priceline
Avis

Avis

$15 off 3-day or longer bookings

Renting a car is one of the most convenient and affordable ways to get the most out of your trip, allowing you to see the sights on your own terms. For a limited time, Avis is taking $15 off bookings of three days or longer when you use code MUWA010 making it even less expensive to get around.

See at Avis
Viator

Viator

Free cancellations on all bookings

One thing that can put people off booking travel plans ahead of time is the prospect of changing circumstances causing pricey cancellations. Viator is alleviating this concern by offering free cancellations on all bookings with just 24 hours notice needed. 

See at Viator

