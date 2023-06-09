Get an Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $500 (Save $100)

This already affordable Galaxy phone offers reliable performance, a long battery life and a good camera -- and now you can get one for even less.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup may be the current flagship of the company, but if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, 2022's Galaxy S21 FE may offer the performance you need at a more budget-friendly price point. The base model lists for $600 these days (a $100 price drop from its original list price), but right now Amazon has discounted the unlocked model even more, so you can grab one for just $500. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
The S21 FE is a midrange phone, but it's packed with enough features to still make it a solid option for anyone wanting to get a good deal. It has a sizeable 6.4-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a triple-lens camera that can capture video in 4K, 5G support, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, reverse wireless charging and even sports the same chip as the Galaxy S21, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. It's a solid phone for anyone who can live without the bells and whistles available on newer models, making it a good deal at this price.
You can also check out other phones under $500 or current cellphone deals if you want to see what else is out there.