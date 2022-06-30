Early Prime Day Deals Laptop Recommendations AT&T vs. Xfinity Prime Day Deals on TVs 4th of July Sales Best iPhone VPN 2023 Acura Integra Review Best Fitbits
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

End of Season Sale: Grab Discounted Jeans for 50% Off at Levi's

This limited-time deal on durable jeans and apparel will be gone before you know it.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
A man and a woman in navy blue sweat pants and sweat shirt on a yellow background
Levi's

It's that time again, when retailers are all having end-of-season sales to clear out stock and make way for new clothing styles. Levi's is jumping on that train with its end-of-season sale for men, women and kids for 50% off through July 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET)

See at Levi's

Men's prices start surprisingly low with this artist T-shirt for $10. And unless you're interested in buying a $600 reversible leather jacket (half off!), you won't spend more than $249. 

Women's clothing has more styles and a lower starting price of $9 for this artist T-shirt. Bestsellers include jeans, shorts and jackets. If you're here for the cheaper apparel, shorts should be your go-to. For $20, you can nab these sleepy cool bike shorts in floral patterns or these mid-length women's shorts for $20. And if you have more money to splurge, you can snag these 315 shaping bootcut jeans or 720 high-rise super skinny jeans, both for $35.

There's quite a bit on sale for everyone, but not a lot of time left. Head over to Levi's this weekend to get the clothes you need to feel cool this summer. 