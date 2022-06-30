End of Season Sale: Grab Discounted Jeans for 50% Off at Levi's

It's that time again, when retailers are all having end-of-season sales to clear out stock and make way for new clothing styles. Levi's is jumping on that train with its end-of-season sale for men, women and kids for through July 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET).

Men's prices start surprisingly low with this for $10. And unless you're interested in buying a $600 (half off!), you won't spend more than $249.

Women's clothing has more styles and a lower starting price of $9 for this . Bestsellers include jeans, shorts and jackets. If you're here for the cheaper apparel, shorts should be your go-to. For $20, you can nab these sleepy cool in floral patterns or these for $20. And if you have more money to splurge, you can snag these or , both for $35.

There's quite a bit on sale for everyone, but not a lot of time left. Head over to Levi's this weekend to get the clothes you need to feel cool this summer.