Get an Extra 50% Off Home Essentials, Clothing and More at Anthropologie

Upgrade your home with trendy and modern styles for less.

Robin Mosley
Robin Mosley
Cookie jar and salt and pepper shaker
Anthropologie

Giving your home a lift with trendy home essentials is just what you need to start the new year off right. Right now, Anthropologie is running an end-of-season sale where you can get an extra 50% off over 2,000 products. 

With this sale, you'll be able to get products from clothing to furniture at a discount and everything you buy is final sale.

There are plenty of throw blankets and duvet covers up for grabs to improve any room. If you're looking for a neutral throw blanket, you can grab this crocheted eyelash wildflower throw blanket for $45 (save $83). Use this blanket to complement your sofa, bed or crib for your baby. 

Originally $210, this Amber Lewis for Anthropologie knit throw blanket is a heavier cover that's made with 100% cotton for comfort for just $105. Also, if you're trying to swap heavier blankets for a lightweight one that's still cozy, grab this queen-size embroidered Joaquin quilt starting at $87 (save $161). Other items on sale include this fringed June lamp shade for $30 and this Matilda Goad & Co. scalloped coaster set for $14. 

This is a great sale if you're looking for odds and ends to bring each room of your home together at discounted prices. For the rest of the sale, including discounts on fashion, head over to Anthropologie today.

