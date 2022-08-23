Get an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles at Kate Spade, but Only With This Coupon Code

Kate Spade's end-of-summer sale is here until Sept. 9 and you can score discounts on hundreds of products on the designer's website. That includes shoes, handbags, wallets, jewelry and clothing across a variety of collections and styles. To make the deal even sweeter, until Aug. 25 you can get an extra 30% off with the exclusive coupon code SAVE30.
There are nearly 500 products to shop from during this sale starting as low as $20 before your 30% coupon. With it, you can save $6 on a three-pair pack of crew socks or a flower ring stand, both of which are already discounted. I personally love to fit my iPhone with Kate Spade phone cases. Plenty of those are on sale right now, including this floral medley iPhone 13 Pro case that is down to $28 from $40 (save $12).
Lots of cute jewelry are also on sale like these fruit salad grapefruit earrings that are $34 (save $14) and this heritage spade flower hinged bangle for $55 (save $23). Discounted clothing includes pajama sets, baseball caps, blazers and dresses.
You'll see the most savings in the wallets and handbags section. Some of the top-rated items in this sale are the pier embroidered canvas medium tote for $209(save $89), the avenue awning striped medium satchel for $265 (save $113) and the pier striped straw medium tote for $209 (save $89). Remember, this sale lasts till Sept. 9, but you only get an extra 30% off your entire order with the coupon SAVE30 applied at checkout until Aug. 25.