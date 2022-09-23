AirPods Pro 2 Review Ice Cream Cone Day iPhone 14 Pro Camera Best Mac VPN Gifts Under $50 Pico 4 VR Headset Apple Watch Ultra Review Best Keyboards
Get an Amazfit GTS 2 Watch for Just $50, It's Lowest Price Yet

StackSocial is offering this smartwatch for $130 off retail price for the next two days.

Ready to take your fitness journey seriously and to the next level? A budget smartwatch can help you stay on track and accomplish your goals by keeping you informed of your health. From daily steps to sleeping habits, you can assess what you need to improve and celebrate the things you're doing right just by wearing a smartwatch

While there are plenty of options to choose from, you should check out this great deal on the Amazfit GTS 2 smartwatch, now just $50 on Stacksocial. 

Amazfit GTS 2
$50 at StackSocial

This Apple Watch lookalike has many of the same features and has better battery life. The GTS 2 is just one of many smartwatches released by Amazfit: others include the Bip and Band smartwatches. I have a Bip S Lite which has a 30-day battery life and 14 sports modes. It fits on my hand comfortably and is a great starter smartwatch.

The GTS is also lightweight and comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display. It offers heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking and all kinds of notifications. It's water-resistant, so you can have the watch on while you shower. We found that the battery should last around 14 days.

Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.

