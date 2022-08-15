Get America's Best Foods Delivered to Your Door and Save 20%

Craving a bit of comfort food for yourself and the family? Get 20% off an order at Goldbelly and reward your tastebuds with a delicious meal today. Just type in the promo code GETFORKY at checkout when you order one or more of Gold belly's best-selling eats from now until Aug. 18.

Not sure what Goldbelly is? The site offers dozens of America's favorite dishes and delivers them to your doorstep. If you wanted to try , you can have it. Even though the restaurant is located in Kansas City, anyone can order food from the joint and have it fully cooked, frozen, vacuum-sealed and carefully packed with dry ice. That's right: the best foods will ship nationwide.

This package, for example, serves four people and includes a slab of pork, a pound of sliced brisket, a pound of chopped beef burnt ends and a bottle of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que Sauce. Originally $135, you can have it for $108 (and save $27).

Shipping costs aren't included, but if you place an order today, it will usually arrive in three business days for the slowest and cheapest delivery option (which can be around $25 for a single order). Feeling like adding anything else on the menu to your order? Like this or ? You can get 20% off your entire order, so feel free to pick and choose several food options if you want.

You can also opt for Weekender Boxes, which are chef-curated boxes that feature foods based on themes. For example, you can get a filled with pizza, bagels, and hotdogs from world-renowned establishments in the city, or a for four filled with cuts from unique steakhouses.