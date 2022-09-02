Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review iPhone 14 Labor Day Deals Internet and TV Bundles Tablet Deals Garmin Venu Sq 2 Streaming Services iPhone 14 vs. 13
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get All-Natural and Vegan Skincare at Fleur & Bee for 40% Off With This Coupon

Have healthy and glowing skin in no time with these high-performance natural products.

Skincare company Fluer & Bee prides itself on "naturally effective skincare." That's to say, all of the company's products are vegan, clean, and cruelty-free. Plus, its high-performance products are packed with natural ingredients that have rejuvenating properties. Right now, you can snag up to 40% off these already-affordable natural products with the coupon code SAVE40LABOR.

See at Fleur & Bee

This five-step routine, which is already $20 off, can be yours for $65 (save $43). It includes a natural facial cleanser, a refreshing rose water toner, a rejuvenating vitamin C serum, anti-aging eye cream and hydrating moisturizer. If you need some hydration in your routine, consider grabbing this "Just Dew It" hydrating serum. Originally $34, you can save $14 and have it for just $20 when you use the coupon.

There are over a dozen different skincare products to choose from during this sale, plus all orders over $50 ship free. You can shop while making a difference too! One percent of all Fluer & Bee sales are donated to Days for Girls, a non-profit that provides menstrual care and education for women in need. The sale lasts until Sept. 5, so grab your picks while you can.

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.