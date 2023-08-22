Get Access to RedZone for the Full Season for $80 With This NFL Plus Deal

Alright sports fans, if you're ready for kickoff, here's a deal you won't want to miss. NFL.com is currently offering 20% off an annual subscription to NFL Plus Premium for new subscribers, which drops the price to just $80 for a year of access and includes the popular RedZone channel with your subscription so that you can catch every touchdown each Sunday of the regular 2023 season. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Signing up for a subscription for the 2023 season will give you access to the NFL Network, which means you can watch live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live out-of-market preseason games, live game audio, on-demand content and more. And the popular NFL channel RedZone is a part of that deal. It toggles between all games on a given Sunday and highlights the teams inside the 20 yard line -- "the red zone" -- on all of your home devices, including your TV. You'll also be able to see game replays and score 30% off your next purchase from the NFL Shop.

It's worth noting that if you have (or are planning to subscribe to) one of the NFL Sunday Ticket packages, some of them will include RedZone for you and you should pass on this offer. However, those ultra-premium packages come with pricing to match -- with plans starting at $339. For everyone else, this is a solid deal to help you catch all the action this season -- basically just $20 a month to watch a full season of RedZone on your TV.