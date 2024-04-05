Get a Whopping $300 Off the Vestaboard Messaging System With Our Exclusive Code

If you have been on TikTok recently you might have seen the Vestaboard. It's essentially a large messaging board that works, and sounds, like an old-fashioned railway station message board. You know the type: It has a roller full of letters that spin until they reach the one you need. What makes the Vestaboard special though is the ability to connect it to your smartphone with all the smart options that entails, from receiving messages to creating custom boards on the fly. The Vestaboard is normally $3,295 but with our exclusive code CNET300 you can knock that price down to $2,995 instead.

While the Vestaboard is not cheap it has a lot of great uses in an office, small business, or even in a large family setting. Because it can be easily adjusted on your phone, you could, for example, use it as a menu board for your coffee shop, or in an office to give out the day's tasks to your team. It can also give you information about the weather, local news and your calendar events for the day. This makes it great as a central hub for your family home.

While some might say that it's noisy, that's really part of the charm. The analog motion and clacking noise harken back to a less digital age, while the smart features -- some of which require a subscription -- keep it feeling current. The Vestaboard is a unique messaging system that can transform a space, and with our exclusive code CNET300 you can get one for yourself for $2,995.

If the Vestaboard is out of your price range, you can always check out some of the best smart displays here at CNET.