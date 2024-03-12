Get an Impressive $250 Off a New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Sure, the latest and greatest Samsung smartwatches are the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, but the rugged Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains a solid choice for most people, especially if you can find one at a great price. It has all the features you're likely to need, it looks sharp and is a great bargain.

Best Buy is currently offering a hefty $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. That means the GPS-only version is just $200, down from the usual $450, while the LTE version will set you back $250, down from $500. Both models are available in two different colorways, so make sure to pick the one that you like best.

Although it may be an older model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still one of our overall favorite Android smartwatches on the market right now. It features a rugged titanium case, is waterproof down to 50 meters and has sports modes for running, swimming, cycling and more so it can handle even your most extreme adventures. Plus, it can provide you with a detailed breakdown of your body's composition and monitor your sleep patterns, plus it has built-in GPS navigation. Internally, it's equipped with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM for smooth performance, as well as a 590-mAh battery that can last for up to 80 hours on a single charge (or 20 hours with GPS tracking enabled).

Not sure if the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is for you? Check out our list of the best Galaxy Watch deals before you make your purchase.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs. 6 Classic vs. 5 Pro