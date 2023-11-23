X
Get a WD 16TB External HDD for $210

This plug-and-play drive offers high storage capacity at more than 50% off.

Steven Musil Night Editor / News
Steven Musil is the night news editor at CNET News. He's been hooked on tech since learning BASIC in the late '70s. When not cleaning up after his daughter and son, Steven can be found pedaling around the San Francisco Bay Area. Before joining CNET in 2000, Steven spent 10 years at various Bay Area newspapers.
Expertise I have more than 30 years' experience in journalism in the heart of the Silicon Valley.
wd-elements-desktop-hard-drive.png
Western Digital

If you've reached your limit on desktop data storage at home, or suspect that you will soon, Amazon has a Black Friday deal that could allay that predicament for a long time at a comparatively low price The e-tailer is currently offering the Western Digital 16TB Elements External Hard Drive for $210, a discount of more than 50% off its list price.

This plug-and-play device offers fast data transfer speeds via USB 3.0, fast enough to flawlessly render 4K movies stored in network attached storage. I have purchased several of these over the years in varying sizes at a range of prices. When I started out buying drives for my first NAS, $145 was the sweet spot for price for an 8TB drive, although you could occasionally find it for less -- or a lot more, thanks to pandemic-related demand.

This deal offers twice that storage for about $60 more. If I hadn't purchased two 14TB drives for my second NAS -- I had literally reached my limit -- I would jump all over this one.

In addition to external storage that you turn on and plug into your PC whenever you need it, these units are easy to shuck to use the drives for internal storage, an exercise that often saves you a few bucks -- just be sure to perform a diagnostic test on the drive before you start pealing off the plastic as shucking the drive will often void the warranty.

The drive is offered in other capacities, from 6TB to 22TBs, but this is by far the best bang for the buck.