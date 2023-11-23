Get a WD 16TB External HDD for $210

If you've reached your limit on desktop data storage at home, or suspect that you will soon, Amazon has a Black Friday deal that could allay that predicament for a long time at a comparatively low price The e-tailer is currently offering the Western Digital 16TB Elements External Hard Drive for $210, a discount of more than 50% off its list price.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

This plug-and-play device offers fast data transfer speeds via USB 3.0, fast enough to flawlessly render 4K movies stored in network attached storage. I have purchased several of these over the years in varying sizes at a range of prices. When I started out buying drives for my first NAS, $145 was the sweet spot for price for an 8TB drive, although you could occasionally find it for less -- or a lot more, thanks to pandemic-related demand.

This deal offers twice that storage for about $60 more. If I hadn't purchased two 14TB drives for my second NAS -- I had literally reached my limit -- I would jump all over this one.

In addition to external storage that you turn on and plug into your PC whenever you need it, these units are easy to shuck to use the drives for internal storage, an exercise that often saves you a few bucks -- just be sure to perform a diagnostic test on the drive before you start pealing off the plastic as shucking the drive will often void the warranty.

The drive is offered in other capacities, from 6TB to 22TBs, but this is by far the best bang for the buck.