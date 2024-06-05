Get a Samsung Credit Worth Up to $300 When You Preorder a 2024 Monitor

There are many high-quality monitors on the market today, and it can be hard to know which specs and features to prioritize while shopping around. This deal from Samsung might make your search easier.

Samsung is known for making quality devices of all stripes, and it's about to release its new line of monitors. For a limited time, the company is offering credits of up to $300 if you preorder one of its new monitors by June 18 at 9:59 a.m. ET. If you know you're going to be making other Samsung purchases in the near future, this offer is a good way to stack savings you can use down the road. However, be aware that the credit itself is time-limited and needs to be used in the next few months.

Samsung is releasing 2024 versions of three categories of monitors at multiple prices and for different preferences. These are the Odyssey OLED line (which starts at $900), the ViewFinity line (which starts at $350) and the Smart Monitor line (which starts at $280). You can preorder any of these until June 18 and receive credits of between $50 and $300 per qualifying purchase. There's a limit of up to 10 gifts (aka credits) per customer. Samsung is also hosting a contest through which one customer will win a prize of up to $5,000 in Samsung credit. That sweepstakes ends on June 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Samsung says it will provide the credits within 35 days of purchase. It'll be in an email in the form of e-certificate code. The credit must be used at Samsung or in the Shop Samsung app. This e-credit is nontransferable and is only valid for one-time use. In addition, the credit must be used by September 30, 2024.

This preorder deal includes monitors at various prices, so you'll likely find something that fits your needs and budget. However, if you want to shop around, check out our list of the best monitors we've reviewed.