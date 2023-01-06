Live: CES 2023 Live Blog Tech Trends of 2023 CES 2023's Wild Highlights Robots of CES Smart Homes at CES Ring Car Cam Netflix 'Kaleidoscope' Guide A Sleep Aid
Get a Refurbished Xbox Series S for $235 -- Today Only

Unlock digital next-gen gaming with this Microsoft Certified Reconditioned console while supplies last.
Want to make next-gen gaming a little more affordable? It's no secret that gaming can be an expensive hobby, but if you've held out on grabbing the Xbox Series S, now is a great time to snag it at a low price. Woot has Microsoft Certified Reconditioned consoles available for just $235. If you're interested in one of these, you'll want to act sooner than later, as this deal is only available today while supplies last.  

The all-digital Xbox Series S console has a smaller footprint than the Xbox Series X, saving you shelf space (along with ditching the packaged game disks for digital downloads). It comes with 512GB of storage, but if you end up filling that space, you can always invest in an expansion card. One other key difference is that the Series S doesn't support 4K video -- however, it does match the 120-fps frame rate of the Series X, so you should still have ultra-smooth motion. And because it's an all-digital console, it's a good idea to pair it with the Xbox Game Pass monthly service, for a ton of content you can play any time. 

Factory reconditioned items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition, making items as close to "new" as you can get. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day limited warranty, just in case.

Read more: Best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Series S for 2023

