Get a Refurbished Hyperice Massage Gun Starting at $60

Massage guns are a great way to keep your body in good form. These nifty devices can help relieve achy, sore muscles through percussive therapy. And they're not just for post-workout recovery. While they certainly help after an intense exercise session, they can also benefit people who are on their feet a lot or who have a desk job that doesn't allow for a healthy amount of movement throughout the day.

Right now you can save big on factory-reconditioned Hyperice massage guns and other recovery devices at Woot. Refurbished items can save you some cash versus buying new, and factory-reconditioned items are the best used products you can get. Each item was inspected and restored to fully working condition. Plus, each Hyperice device in the sale comes with a manufacturer warranty, just in case. These offers are available now through May 30 while supplies last -- however, some devices have already begun to sell out, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Hyperice Hypervolt Go scored a place in our roundup of best budget massage guns for delivering serious muscle relief. This is a midsize massage gun with three speeds, and it comes with two different attachment heads to target different muscle groups. It's available for just $60 right now, making it the most budget-friendly model in this sale.

If you want a full-size massage gun that's still lightweight, check out the Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth. At $110, it's a solid massager that comes with five interchangeable attachment heads, has three varying speeds, gets up to three hours of use per charge and connects to Hyperice's app via Bluetooth to time your sessions, control the speed of your massager and more.

Or for $10 more, you can grab the Hypervolt Plus. Like the massage gun above, it can connect to an app on your smartphone so your device can run through a routine, automatically changing speeds when you need it to, and it comes with five interchangeable attachment heads. It's 30% more powerful than the original model and has a brushless, high-torque, 90-watt motor. Like the others, this massager also has three speed levels, and will run for up to two-and-a-half hours per charge. Its pressure sensor gives you a digital indication of how much pressure you're applying.

If you're trying to tackle inflammation and muscle aches, check out the Hyperice X Knee. It's a contrast therapy device for your knee that can deliver hot or cold temperatures without any cords so you can wear it on the go. With a battery life of up to 90 minutes, you can wear it home from the gym, out on errands or anywhere else you may need to travel. It's marked down to just $240 at Woot, saving you $159 off the Amazon price of a brand-new model.