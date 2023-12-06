X
Get a PS5 Slim and a Free Game With These Last-Minute Holiday Deals

Bag the new PS5 model with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 thrown in at no extra cost.

Adrian Marlow
Oliver Haslam
2 min read

With Christmas now just a few short weeks away you're probably keen to make sure that you get the best holiday gifts and at the best prices. And right now picking up a brand-new PlayStation 5 next-gen console just got even cheaper.

Sony has recently just released a redesigned PS5. And right now you can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 for just $499, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the same $499, included with a new PS5 Slim console, which basically scores you a free game with your purchase. It helps that the two games that you can choose from are absolutely sure to be on this gift recipient's wishlist, too.

ps5-spiderman-bundle-bf
Sony

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2: $499

Save $61

$499 at Amazon

This bundle includes the latest PS5 console, along with a DualSense wireless controller and a full-game digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, essentially including the game for free. 

Sony's slim PS5 console and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III game, along with a DualSense controller are displayed against an orange background.
Sony/CNET

PlayStation 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: $499

Save $61

$499 at Amazon$499 at Walmart

This updated version of the PS5 console is the same price as the model from three years ago, but it's slimmer, has a 4K Blu-ray drive and comes with a larger 1TB hard drive to give you even more room to expand your gaming library. And your purchase comes with a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, along with a Lockpick Operator Pack voucher.

Note that these devices both come with a horizontal stand, but if you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately for $30. Don't see what you need at the price that you want? Check out our list of the best PlayStation deals before making your purchase anywhere else.

