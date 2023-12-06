Get a PS5 Slim and a Free Game With These Last-Minute Holiday Deals
Bag the new PS5 model with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 thrown in at no extra cost.
With Christmas now just a few short weeks away you're probably keen to make sure that you get the best holiday gifts and at the best prices. And right now picking up a brand-new PlayStation 5 next-gen console just got even cheaper.
Sony has recently just released a redesigned PS5. And right now you can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 for just $499, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the same $499, included with a new PS5 Slim console, which basically scores you a free game with your purchase. It helps that the two games that you can choose from are absolutely sure to be on this gift recipient's wishlist, too.
This bundle includes the latest PS5 console, along with a DualSense wireless controller and a full-game digital voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, essentially including the game for free.
This updated version of the PS5 console is the same price as the model from three years ago, but it's slimmer, has a 4K Blu-ray drive and comes with a larger 1TB hard drive to give you even more room to expand your gaming library. And your purchase comes with a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, along with a Lockpick Operator Pack voucher.
Note that these devices both come with a horizontal stand, but if you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately for $30. Don't see what you need at the price that you want? Check out our list of the best PlayStation deals before making your purchase anywhere else.
