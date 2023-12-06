Get a PS5 Slim and a Free Game With These Last-Minute Holiday Deals

With Christmas now just a few short weeks away you're probably keen to make sure that you get the best holiday gifts and at the best prices. And right now picking up a brand-new PlayStation 5 next-gen console just got even cheaper.

Sony has recently just released a redesigned PS5. And right now you can grab bundles offering Spider-Man 2 for just $499, or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the same $499, included with a new PS5 Slim console, which basically scores you a free game with your purchase. It helps that the two games that you can choose from are absolutely sure to be on this gift recipient's wishlist, too.

Note that these devices both come with a horizontal stand, but if you're planning on standing your console upright, you're going to want to invest in a vertical stand, which is sold separately for $30. Don't see what you need at the price that you want? Check out our list of the best PlayStation deals before making your purchase anywhere else.