Get a New Samsung or LG TV for Up to 49% Off for a Limited Time

Between the Stanley Cup finals, baseball season and summer scream movies, there are plenty of reasons to spend some quality time with your television this summer. If you want to size up to a bigger TV or have noticed your existing screen quality is no longer up to par, now is a great time to consider an upgrade, thanks to Woot's sale on Samsung and LG TVs, which includes discounts as steep as 49% off retail prices. However, don't wait too long to shop this event. Though the sale goes through June 30, we find discounts like this sell out fast on Woot.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Through this sale, you can get the 50-inch Samsung QLED 4K LS03D The Frame series quantum HDR smart TV for $998, a $300 savings. Or opt for the same TV in the massive 85-inch size and pay $3,098, which is $1,200 less than retail. The Frame TV is the 2024 model with built-in Alexa controls, Dolby Atmos sound and an antireflective screen. It earns its "The Frame" name for its slim fit and customizable frame with an art mode that allows you to display artwork and photos when the TV's not in use.

Also on offer is Samsung's outdoor TV, The Terrace, which is designed specifically for outdoor use. The 55-inch model will cost you $2,268, which is a $1,230 discount. Bump up to the 65-inch model for $2,748, a $1,250 savings. Or go big with the 75-inch variant for $3,648, a 44% discount that saves you $2,850.

One of the biggest deals is on the Samsung QLED 4K Q80C smart TV series with quantum HDR+, Dolby Atmos object tracking sound, gaming hub, Alexa integration and more. The massive 85-inch model of this TV is $1,698, a $1,600 discount that's 49% off the regular price.

The 65-inch LG C3 series Evo 4K OLED smart TV is priced at $1,447, which is $1,053 off. This TV is optimized for gaming and has Alexa and Magic Remote features.

There are a handful of other top-rated TVs at big discounts too. Just don't wait if you see one you like. And don't miss Woot's ongoing sale of refurbished TVs if you want to save even more.