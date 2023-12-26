Get a New Look for 2024 With Up to 50% Off Frames at Zenni Optical

Looking to update your style for 2024? A new pair of glasses or shades can give you a whole new look, and right now you can snag some for less. Zenni Optical is one of our favorite places to buy glasses online, and it's currently offering up to 50% off a huge variety of styles, with frames starting at just $13. These deals are only available through Jan. 7, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are over 500 different frames to choose from at this sale, so you're sure to find a pair that fits your style and your budget. Plus, Zenni offers a virtual try-on feature so you can see how they'll look on you before you buy. After you select your frames, you can upload or enter your prescription manually, or get a non-prescription pair of readers or sunglasses. Zenni also offers tons of add-ons like blue light filters, impact resistance, polarization and much more.

If you're looking for even more eye care bargains, you can also check out our full roundup of the best online glasses and contact deals.