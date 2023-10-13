Get a Lifetime Subscription to 1TB of Cloud Storage for Just $120 Today

You can never have too much storage, it's just a fact of life. No matter how much you have, you'll always run out eventually. That's why cloud storage can be so handy, because it's always there no matter how much spare space you have on your computer. It's the ultimate in data portability as well, perfect for those times when you need a file from another computer or your phone and need an easy way to transfer it, cloud storage can be the answer, and that's before we tell you that you can get your hands on 1 terabyte of Koofr cloud storage, for life, for just $120.

That price sounds low, and it is. You'd normally have to pay more than $800 to get your hands on this level of cloud storage, but if you order now and enter the discount code KOOFR when checking out you'll save $690 immediately.

You can save a lot of files online when you have 1TB of storage to play with. Whether you're saving photos, videos or something boring like your tax documentation, it's all safe and sound. Koofr is private and secure and there's no file-size limit to get in the way, either.

Still need convincing? How about the included tool that can help you find and remove duplicate files to help you save space? Or the advanced tools for batch file-renaming or built-in encryption? All of that, and more besides, for just $120. But only while this offer lasts and assuming you remember to enter the code KOOFR when checking out.

If you want to keep your files online for whatever reason, and you've less than 1TB of them, this lifetime Koofr cloud storage deal could well be the answer you've been looking for.