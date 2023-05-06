Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Get a Lifetime of Travel Deals for $100 With This Dollar Flight Club Subscription Deal

Save hundreds on a lifetime subscription to DFC and get cheap flight alerts delivered straight to your inbox.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Dollar Flight Club Promo "Save up to $2,000 every vacation." A phone shows flight deals on the app.
StackSocial

With summer on the horizon, many of us are starting to plan vacations or weekend getaways. But the rising cost of airfare can throw a wrench in travel plans. If you're looking for a way to save money on your future flights, consider a service like Dollar Flight Club. The company searches for discounted flights and low fare deals and sends them to your inbox. 

Right now you can get a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club's Premium Plus tier from StackSocial for a one-time fee of $100. That will grant you access to special travel deals and low-cost fares for business, premium economy and economy airline tickets. (You can opt for the lower Premium tier for $50 less, but you'll be relegated to economy seating.) Whichever subscription you go with, you'll be paying far less than the regular cost of an annual Premium Plus membership ($168 per year), making this lifetime access an incredible deal for the frequent flyer. 

We're all busy these days, so instead of having to hunt down the best fares yourself, Dollar Flight Club will do it for you, making it much easier to book your dream vacation, prepare for a visit to see loved ones or find an excuse to take off for a last-minute weekend getaway. 

As mentioned above, the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus plan gives you access to savings on flights in business, premium economy and economy seating, and includes both domestic and international deals. (Premium only offers deals for economy seating.) Once you sign up and add your home airports, you'll get instant alerts via email and can book whenever and wherever using the web or the app, which is available on both iOS and Android devices. 

Plus, you can get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from various partners, including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions and Huckberry, as well as access to a variety of travel tips from DFC experts to help you plan your next adventure.

If high flight prices have been stopping you from booking the vacation of your dreams, now's a great time to invest in a service that can help you find the best discounts, curated and delivered directly to you.

