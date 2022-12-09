Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $30

Microsoft Office is the long-relied upon one-stop shop for everyone from pupils to professionals. With the Professional Plus edition, you'll get the standard software for day-to-day computing needs, along with a host of other tools to handle data, documents, presentations and more at a professional level. Forget the subscription and snag a perpetual license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30, now through Dec. 13. That's back at the lowest-ever Black Friday price, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349.

The offer, from StackSocial, applies to both the and version of the software.

Microsoft This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $30

Microsoft Office for Mac: $30

Now, you can always opt to use the free online version of Microsoft Office (which has far fewer features). But compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 per year, this downloadable version is a phenomenal bargain.

While the price seems almost seems too good to be true, we tried it out ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key for a single computer, and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included). In fact, Stack has been offering a version of this deal since the beginning of 2022 -- but this lowest-ever price won't last, so take the plunge while you can.