Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 for Windows or Mac for just $30

Microsoft Office is the long-relied upon one-stop shop for everyone from pupils to professionals. With the Professional Plus edition, you'll get the standard software for day-to-day computing needs, along with a host of other tools to handle data, documents, presentations and more at a professional level. Forget the subscription and snag a perpetual license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access for just $30, now through Dec. 13. That's back at the lowest-ever Black Friday price, and a whopping 91% off the usual price of $349.
The offer, from StackSocial, applies to both the Windows and Mac version of the software.
This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly.
Now, you can always opt to use the free online version of Microsoft Office (which has far fewer features). But compared to the online Microsoft 365 subscription suite that costs $10 per month or $100 per year, this downloadable version is a phenomenal bargain.
While the price seems almost seems too good to be true, we tried it out ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key for a single computer, and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included). In fact, Stack has been offering a version of this deal since the beginning of 2022 -- but this lowest-ever price won't last, so take the plunge while you can.