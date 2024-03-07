Get a Lifetime License for Microsoft Visio Pro for Just $24

Microsoft Visio Pro 2021 is one of the must-have apps for professionals who need to create complex diagrams of all kinds. Whether you're someone who needs to draw a network diagram to plan things out or you want to lay out a storyboard, Microsoft's software has you covered. The app would normally cost around $310 -- but if you place an order today, that price will drastically drop to just $24 when you enter the discount code ENJOY20.

We don't know how long this deal is going to last, but StackSocial deals don't tend to hang around for long, so be sure to place your order sooner rather than later.

Lifetime access to Visio Pro 2021 will cost you a whopping $310 if you purchase it through Microsoft directly, but with this deal, you only have to pay a fraction of that. The app features hundreds of templates and thousands of shapes and stencils for flow charts, timelines, floor plans and much more so you can distill complex processes into simple, easy-to-follow visual guides. Plus, it allows you to import data from other Microsoft programs like Excel.

Just note that this deal is only available to new users, and the license can only be used for a single PC running Windows 10 or 11. You'll also need to have a Microsoft 365 subscription and access to the desktop version of Microsoft 365 apps, along with a Power BI and Power Automate subscription. And you'll have to redeem this offer within 30 days of the purchase. Be sure to check out the full list of requirements on the StackSocial page if you're at all unsure. And while you're in a money-saving mood, maybe now is the perfect time to check out our list of the best laptop deals as well -- go on, you deserve it.