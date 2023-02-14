It's Valentine's Day, when everything seems to be heart-shaped, including pizza.



Restaurants have been making heart-shaped pizzas at least since 1955, when one appeared at Los Angeles mainstay Villa Capri. The trend grew among local pizza parlors and finally hit national chains like Papa John's and Pizza Hut in the late 2000s.

In case you're wondering, the technical term for heart-shaped is "cordate," often referring to plant leaves that bear that unmistakable form.

Below, dig into all the pizza promotions and other heart-shaped offerings available for Valentine's Day 2023.

Boston Pizza

Founded in Edmonton, Alberta, in 1964, Boston Pizza has more than 400 locations across North America.



This year, the chain is donating $1 from every heart-shaped pizza to community organizations like No Kid Hungry.

California Pizza Kitchen

Get your favorite California Pizza Kitchen pizza on a heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no extra charge.

CPK is also offering a Sweet Deal for Two special with your choice of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert for $40 to $50, depending on your selections.



If you're dining in, you can add two glasses of wine for $15 or a whole bottle for $22.

Chick-fil-A

No, they haven't started serving pizza at Chick-fil-A. The poultry purveyor is bringing back heart-shaped trays for Valentine's Day for customers who order a 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets meal.

Donatos

Order a 12-inch Donatos heart-shaped pizza with your choice of toppings for $12.

Dunkin'

Dunkin's Brownie Batter doughnut is heart-shaped, and filled with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, with chocolate icing and red-and-white sprinkles.

Don't like chocolate? The Cupid's Choice doughnut is filled with Bavarian cream and topped with strawberry-flavored icing.

Hardee's

Hardee's is bringing back its heart-shaped biscuits for Valentine's Day, including the new cherry-filled biscuit, which will stick around until March 14. Order them individually for $3 or as part of a $5 breakfast combo.



Hardee's My Rewards members who order two biscuits online or on the Hardee's app by Feb. 14 get a coupon for a free cherry-filled biscuit.

Hungry Howie's

In addition to Hungry Howie's heart-shaped one-topping pizza, there's the heart-shaped 3-Cheese Howie bread, each $8 while supplies last.

Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza is going overboard on Valentine's Day with four-slice heart-shaped pizzas, heart-shaped Jet's bread and heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix, available at all locations nationwide.



This offer is available for pickup and delivery, when you use the following codes.

Heart-shaped pizza: LOVE



Heart-shaped Jet's bread: BEMINE



Heart-shaped Cinnamon Stix: SWEET

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has four-heart shaped doughnuts for Valentine's Day 2023.

Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme doughnut. This cream-filled doughnut is dipped in Hershey's caramel-flavored icing and covered with semisweet chips, heart sprinkles and chocolate icing drizzles.

This cream-filled doughnut is dipped in Hershey's caramel-flavored icing and covered with semisweet chips, heart sprinkles and chocolate icing drizzles. Double Chocolate Kiss doughnut. This chocolate-filled doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and covered with mini Hershey's Kisses.

This chocolate-filled doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing and covered with mini Hershey's Kisses. Strawberry Dream doughnut . It's a strawberry cream-filled doughnut dipped in red icing and covered with white chips and hearts.

. It's a strawberry cream-filled doughnut dipped in red icing and covered with white chips and hearts. I Pick You doughnut. This cream-filled doubt is dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing and decorated with a rose.

Marco's Pizza

Through Feb. 14, get a one-topping heart-shaped Marco's pizza starting for $10 when you use the promo code HEART online or on the Marco's app.

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Mountain Mike's Pizza is offering large heart-shaped pizzas at all 270-plus locations through Feb. 28.

Top it with Mike's signature curly pepperoni for $23 or select your favorite topping.

Papa Gino's

Only on Feb. 14, Papa Gino's is offering small, heart-shaped pies for phone and online orders.

Papa John's

Get a heart-shaped Papa John's pie with your choice of one topping for $12.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's Heartbreaker pizza is back for $11 ($14 in Arkansas).



Through Feb. 14, you can also order a heart-shaped Take N' Bake pie to make at home.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper's Sweetheart special includes a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and large strawberry crunch dessert for $21.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's heart-shaped pizza arrives unsliced, the company said, "because we don't break hearts -- we bake them."

Get a heart-shaped pizza for $12, or pair it with a Hershey's triple chocolate brownie or an ultimate Hershey's chocolate chip cookie for $17.

Rapid Fired Pizza

Build a custom 11-inch heart-shaped pie for $10 or take advantage of Rapid Fired's Valentine's Day special -- two pizzas and two fountain sodas for $25.

Founded in Kettering, Ohio, in 2015, Rapid Fired now has more than 30 restaurants in six states.

Round Table Pizza

On Valentine's Day, get a large Round Table pizza of your choice in the shape of a heart.



You can also get a medium one-topping pizza for just $5 when you buy a large specialty pizza at regular price and use promo code LOVE5.

