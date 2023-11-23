Get a Head Start on Your 2024 Fitness Goals With Up to 38% Off Fitbit Trackers

Keeping fit and staying active is important, especially in this day and age where we know how important things like heart health are. For a lot of folks, though, it can be difficult to keep up with working out or staying motivated, but a good fitness tracker can really help. Fitbit is one of the biggest brands in the space and makes some of the best fitness trackers out there, and with Black Friday savings, you can pick one up at an all-time low price.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

A huge sale at Amazon is giving you the chance to score discounts of up to 38% on Fitbit's latest smartwatches, trackers and smart scales. Prices start at just $40 and the savings run as high as $100, but the deals won't last for long.

If you're going for the cheapest option out there, then the Fitbit Inspire 3 is perfect since it gives you all the base tracking you need without costing a lot. It has a heart rate monitor, sleep and fitness tracking, stress management and workout intensity tracking, so it's a solid all-rounder. You can grab it from Amazon for $70 instead of $100 in three different colors, all of which have the same all-time low price.

The Fitbit Luxe has a lot of similarities to the Inspire 3, and is essentially Fitbit's attempt at making a fitness tracker that could also double as jewelry. It's going for going for $80, down from $130. As for the Fitbit Charge 6, it's a more robust version of the Inspire 3 and Luxe, with better tracking and integration with exercise equipment, and it provides you with scores based on your fitness and sleep. You can grab the Charge 6 for $100 instead of the typical $160. That's a record-low price for this recently-released model.

At the higher end, you'll find the Fitbit Versa 4 and the Fitbit Sense 2. The Versa 4 is going for $150 -- a discount of $50 and a return to its all-time low -- and is similar to the Charge 6, mostly having a bigger screen and having things like a daily readiness score and extra exercise modes. The big difference comes with the Sense 2, which has upgraded sensors that include ECG and SpO2 monitors, which the other watches don't feature. It also functions better as a smartwatch with its bigger screen and more powerful performance. If you want the best all-around Fitbit that also works great as a smartwatch, the Sense 2 is the way to go, and you can grab it from Amazon for $200 instead of $300.

There are, of course, a few more options in the sale you should check out, like this Fitbit Aria smart scale that's 20% off, down to $40, and can help you hit your goals in 2024. And we're also rounding up the best Black Friday fitness deals, which includes everything from fitness trackers to gym equipment.