Get a Great Night's Rest With $82 Off Our Favorite Anker Sleep Earbuds

Whether you share a bed with someone who snores or you just like to listen to music or a podcast as you drift off, sleep headphones are a great option and way better than using normal earbuds. We're big fans of the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds, but at $170 there's no denying that they are on the expensive side. Thankfully, Amazon is currently offering these sleep earbuds for just $88. We don't know how long the near-50% discount will be available for, so place your order now if you want to bag a bargain.

In terms of features, the Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds have everything going for them, starting with what might be the most important thing -- comfort. In our testing, we found that the slim and lightweight build ensures a great fit even for those who normally like to sleep on their side and have found that traditional earbuds dig in. You'll experience no such issues here.

Anker's earbuds boast a four-point noise-masking system with ear wings and twin-seal ear tips that help ensure you get the perfect seal to keep out those annoying noises. There's also support for smart volume control which adjusts the sleep sounds to better block out any sounds that might be happening. Snoring partners, we're looking at you.

These sleeping earbuds have wide range of sleep noises available via the acommpanying app, from white or brown noise to nature sounds like rain or crashing waves. Anker says its Sleep A10 earbuds have customized drivers to produce a low-frequency sound that's 10 decibels lower than standard ones to help enhance white noise. And with Bluetooth support, you can also listen to your own music or podcast library. Just note that the battery life won't last as long if you use that Bluetooth connection.

All things considered, these sleep earbuds sound like a great way to get a good night's sleep. But those looking for something to listen to their favorite songs or podcasts during the day should probably check out our list of the best wireless earbuds deals instead. Remember, sleep earbuds aren't designed for normal use so don't try wearing your new Sleep A10 earbuds to the gym -- you might just find yourself falling asleep.