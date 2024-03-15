Get a Great Night's Rest With $80 Off These Anker Soundcore A10 Sleep Earbuds

With Sleep Week almost coming to an end, time is running out to take advantage of the best sleep deals of the year and right now we're able to bring you a great discount on a wonderful pair of sleep headphones. We're big fans of the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds, but at $170 there's no denying that they can be a bit on the spendy side. That is, unless you know how to save a whopping 47%.

Thankfully, we can tell you how to score a great deal right now. Amazon is currently offering these sleep earbuds for just $90 if you take advantage of its limited-time offer. You won't have to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons to take advantage of this deal but we don't know just how limited the time will be, so keep that in mind.

In terms of features, these Sleep 10 earbuds have everything going for them, starting with what might be the most important thing -- comfort. The slim and lightweight build ensures a great fit even for those who normally like to sleep on their side and have found that traditional earbuds dig in. You'll experience no such issues here.

Anker's earbuds boast a four-point noise-masking system with ear wings and twin-seal ear tips that help ensure you get the perfect seal to keep out that nasty noise. There's also support for smart volume control which adjusts the sleep sounds to better block out any sounds that might be happening. Snoring partners, I'm looking at you.

Anker says its Sleep A10 earbuds have customized drivers to produce a low-frequency sound that's 10 decibels lower than standard ones to help enhance white noise. All things considered, these sleep earbuds sound like a great way to get a good night's sleep. But those looking for something to listen to their favorite songs or podcasts should probably check out our list of the best wireless earbuds deals instead. Remember, sleep earbuds aren't designed for normal use so don't try wearing your new Sleep A10 earbuds to the gym -- you might just find yourself falling asleep.