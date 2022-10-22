Get a Garmin Venu Sq Music Smartwatch for $135 With This 1-Day Deal

Smartwatches are popular accessories for a reason. They're functional, stylish and can do everything from track your fitness to send and receive notifications right from your wrist. If you like streaming music while on the go and are in the market for a new smartwatch, the Music edition of the Garmin Venu Sq might be worth checking out. Woot has it marked down by 46% today, bringing the price to $135 (save $115). Just be sure to before the offer expires tonight.

The Venu Sq Music has a bright LCD touchscreen display and lets you store music for offline listening from apps like Spotify (with a Premium subscription) or songs you already own. It also offers faster data transfers than the regular Venu Sq model, as it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, whereas the regular Venu Sq only uses Bluetooth. You'll get up to six days of battery life in smartwatch mode and it's compatible with both Android and iOS.

It has plenty of fitness tracking features, too. It will keep up with your movement and sleep, as well as your energy levels, blood oxygen levels, hydration and more. It also has a range of preloaded workouts you can follow along with. You can also use Garmin Pay to make purchases on the go from your wrist at places that take contactless payments. And your purchase also comes with a one-year Garmin manufacturer limited warranty, just in case.

Read more: Best Budget Smartwatches Under $100