Deals

Get a Free Month of Paramount Plus to Stream NFL Playoffs

One of our favorite streaming services is making it easy for you to catch the game.
Paramount Plus has more to offer than hit shows like 1923, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Tulsa King and movies that hit that nostalgic note, from classics like Raiders of the Lost Ark to new favorites like Top Gun: Maverick. If you're a sports fan, the streamer also offers live sports, and they want to hook you up with a front seat to the biggest games of the season with a free month of service just in time for the NFL playoffs. Just use promo code PLAYOFFS now through Jan. 30 to take advantage of this deal.  

Chosen as one of the best streaming services of 2023, Paramount Plus brings live news and sports together with their extensive catalog of on-demand shows and movies. Paramount Plus often offers new subscribers a free seven-day trial, but with this deal, you'll get an entire month free to watch the season's best teams battle it out. NFL playoffs are set to begin today, Jan. 14, with the big game set for Feb. 12. 

Subscriptions for the ad-free service will run you $10 a month, and if you don't mind adds, you can stay subscribed for as little as $5 a month. And if you don't love the service, you can cancel anytime. Whether you're a sports fan or just looking to take advantage of a stellar streaming deal, now is a great time to give Paramount Plus a try. 

