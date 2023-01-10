CES Highlights Best of CES EVs, E-Bikes of CES Haptics at CES Creepy Gadgets at CES 'Black Mirror' Tech at CES Key CES Trends CNET Shopping
Deals

Get a Free Funboy Spaceship Sled With BarkBox's Super Chewer Subscription

Help your dog slide into the new year with a fun toy to play with.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Subscription box
BarkBox

We all love our pets and because of that we tend to go all out on special toys for dogs. However, if you have a dog who can chew through anything, the toy you just purchased is probably not going to make it in the next few months. If you have a dog that doesn't let toys last for long, then check out this deal from BarkBox. 

Right now, when you sign up for Super Chewer, a subscription for dogs, you'll get a free Funboy spaceship sled retailing at $59, for free. 

See at BarkBox

How Super Chewer works is simple. Every box you receive will feature two toys that are tough enough to withstand your dog's loving bites longer. That's not all, your dog will also get two full sized bags of treats that's customizable for allergy and diet preferences as well as two meaty chews for chomping and eating too. 

Before you sign up for Super Chewer, you'll be asked about your dog's profile from size and weight, and following that you can choose between the rocket sled or the alien rocket sled, plus any food restrictions. 

If you're ready to leave those old toys behind and get your dog something they can chew on for longer, head over to BarkBox today for more.

