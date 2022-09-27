Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Deals

Get a Free BareMinerals Makeup Bag and 4 Deluxe Samples With a $75 Purchase

Grab lipstick, foundation, blush and more on sale today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Lipstick, mascara and blue on a blue background
BareMinerals

BareMinerals is running a new deal where any shopper who spends $75 or more receives a free five-piece gift -- one makeup bag and four deluxe-sized products. Once you're done shopping and head to your cart, you'll automatically see the gift added free of charge.



What you can shop for during this sale to get the free gift is everything you'd expect from a makeup brand. There's this Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer hydrating gel cream broad spectrum SPF 30 for $37 that's lighter than foundation and best for people who don't need to cover much. 

Prefer foundation? Grab the Barepro Performance wear liquid foundation SPF 20 for $37 as well. This bestselling Gen Nude Blonzer (blush and bronzer) is $25 and comes in three shades to fit several skin tones. And a good way to finish your makeup off is with this $28 Mineral Veil finishing powder

Even though there are only 25 items on sale, it should be more than enough to satisfy your makeup needs. Check out the entire sale for more.

