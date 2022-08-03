Get a Free 7-Piece Gift With Any $40 Lancome Purchase at Macy's

Love Lancome? Right now, Macy's is offering a free seven-piece gift set valued at up to $128 with any $39.50 Lancome purchase. Choose from products that are skin-lifting and skin-firming or products that revitalize and brighten the skin. One set includes Absolue soft cream. serum, and eye cream. The other includes Renergie cream, eye cream, and Advanced Genifique youth activating concentrate. Both sets include a Cils Booster XL (a base mascara for extra long lashes), a high-definition mascara, and a juicy tube in tickled pink in a metallic gold bag. This deal is available only while supplies last.
There are over 200 products to choose from to get the free gift set. You can grab a powder foundation for $49, a 25ml Idole Nectar perfume for $60, or this ultimate four-piece lash set for $56 to qualify for this gift. If you spend over $80, you can choose a facial duo valued at up to $168 for free instead, and if you spend $125 you choose a full-sized hydrating Genefique product valued at up to $247.