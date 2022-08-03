20 Days of Sling TV for Free Must-Watch Anime on Netflix Best Live TV Streaming Service 25 Dorm Essentials N95, KN95, KF94 Masks Natural Sleep Aids Insta360 Link Webcam Review Best VR Headsets
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get a Free 7-Piece Gift With Any $40 Lancome Purchase at Macy's

This gift comes in a metallic bag and is valued at up to $128.

Love Lancome? Right now, Macy's is offering a free seven-piece gift set valued at up to $128 with any $39.50 Lancome purchase. Choose from products that are skin-lifting and skin-firming or products that revitalize and brighten the skin. One set includes Absolue soft cream. serum, and eye cream. The other includes Renergie cream, eye cream, and Advanced Genifique youth activating concentrate. Both sets include a Cils Booster XL (a base mascara for extra long lashes), a high-definition mascara, and a juicy tube in tickled pink in a metallic gold bag. This deal is available only while supplies last.

See at Macys

There are over 200 products to choose from to get the free gift set. You can grab a powder foundation for $49, a 25ml Idole Nectar perfume for $60, or this ultimate four-piece lash set for $56 to qualify for this gift. If you spend over $80, you can choose a facial duo valued at up to $168 for free instead, and if you spend $125 you choose a full-sized hydrating Genefique product valued at up to $247. 

Save cash on your favorite facial products.

Scrubs, cleansers and creams all add up. Get the best price on your skin care products when you use the CNET Shopping extension.