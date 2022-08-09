Best Buy's Anniversary Sale Samsung Could One-Up Apple Peloton Alternatives GMMK Pro Keyboard Review Natural Sleep Aids $59 Off Apple TV Equifax Error: Check Your Status Biggest Rent Increases
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get a Free 10-Piece Gift with a $20 Ulta Beauty Brand Purchase

There are brushes, sponges, makeup and more on sale at affordable prices.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Eyeshadow, lipstick, primer, blush and two makeup bags on a yellow background
Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty has a new offer where all shoppers can get a free 10-piece gift with a $20 purchase of Ulta Beauty Collection products through Aug. 20. During this sale you can score affordable prices on brow pencils, eyeshadow, lip oil and other essential makeup -- because it's all from Ulta's own brand.

See at Ulta Beauty

There are over 400 items on sale, with prices starting at $1 for Ulta cotton plastic color swabs, while the most expensive item on sale is just $43 for this sonic facial cleansing brush, which is water-resistant and has three program modes for cleaning. With prices this low, you can get a lot of products, plus a lot of Ulta Beauty Collection products are a great alternative to expensive brands you'll find at this retailer.

Once you meet the $20 minimum, you'll automatically see the Ulta gift in your cart with the option to choose between two color makeup bags: emerald and beetroot. Besides the bag, there's an eyeshadow palette with eight colors, a highlighter and blush duo, lipstick, primer and more. 

Everything you'll find in this bag is almost all you'll need to achieve a new look, and for the things you can't get in this free gift, you can get it while you're shopping this deal.

Read more: 20 Beauty Brands You Should Try in 2022

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.