Get a Free 10-Piece Gift with a $20 Ulta Beauty Brand Purchase

Ulta Beauty has a new offer where all shoppers can of Ulta Beauty Collection products through Aug. 20. During this sale you can score affordable prices on brow pencils, eyeshadow, lip oil and other essential makeup -- because it's all from Ulta's own brand.

There are over 400 items on sale, with prices starting at $1 for , while the most expensive item on sale is just $43 for this , which is water-resistant and has three program modes for cleaning. With prices this low, you can get a lot of products, plus a lot of Ulta Beauty Collection products are a great alternative to expensive brands you'll find at this retailer.

Once you meet the $20 minimum, you'll automatically see the Ulta gift in your cart with the option to choose between two color makeup bags: emerald and beetroot. Besides the bag, there's an eyeshadow palette with eight colors, a highlighter and blush duo, lipstick, primer and more.

Everything you'll find in this bag is almost all you'll need to achieve a new look, and for the things you can't get in this free gift, you can get it while you're shopping this deal.

