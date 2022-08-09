Get a Free 10-Piece Gift with a $20 Ulta Beauty Brand Purchase

Ulta Beauty has a new offer where all shoppers can get a free 10-piece gift with a $20 purchase of Ulta Beauty Collection products through Aug. 20. During this sale you can score affordable prices on brow pencils, eyeshadow, lip oil and other essential makeup -- because it's all from Ulta's own brand.
There are over 400 items on sale, with prices starting at $1 for Ulta cotton plastic color swabs, while the most expensive item on sale is just $43 for this sonic facial cleansing brush, which is water-resistant and has three program modes for cleaning. With prices this low, you can get a lot of products, plus a lot of Ulta Beauty Collection products are a great alternative to expensive brands you'll find at this retailer.
Once you meet the $20 minimum, you'll automatically see the Ulta gift in your cart with the option to choose between two color makeup bags: emerald and beetroot. Besides the bag, there's an eyeshadow palette with eight colors, a highlighter and blush duo, lipstick, primer and more.
Everything you'll find in this bag is almost all you'll need to achieve a new look, and for the things you can't get in this free gift, you can get it while you're shopping this deal.
