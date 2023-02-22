National Margarita Day Deals PSVR 2 Review Figure Out Your Heart Age Microsoft, Nvidia Ink Deal Limiting Bing's AI Chatbot Meta Quest's Hand-Tracking Update How to Deduct Work Expenses 7 Ways to Make Friends as an Adult
Get a Eufy Wall Camera With Built-In Smart Lighting for $50 Off at Amazon

This camera has adjustable lighting, 2K resolution, full-color night vision and more. You can snag it on sale for $100 right now.
With advanced features and built-in lighting, the Eufy S100 wall camera lets you watch your front porch, driveway, backyard or another part of your home from anywhere. And right now, Amazon offers a chance to pick up one of these advanced security cameras at a discount. You can grab one on sale for $100 when you use the promo code EUFYWLC50 at checkout, which saves you $50 compared to the usual price. This offer is available through Mar. 8, so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With a sleek design and adjustable smart lighting, the Eufy S100 is more than just a security camera. It has up to 1,200 lumens of brightness, allowing you to see clearly up to 30 feet away at night. And it's adjustable with nearly one million possible colors, so it's great for setting the mood for holidays and get-togethers. The camera boasts 2K HD resolution and has color night vision, so you always have a clear view of who's coming and going. It also supports two-way audio so you can chat with visitors and has a 105 dB siren to help ward off would-be intruders. Other features include motion detection with real-time alerts, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant and an IP65 weather-resistant rating. However, it's important to note that this is a wired camera, so some DIY installation will be required.

