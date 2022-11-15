Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon's Early Black Friday Black Friday Ads Satellite 911 Calls on iPhones PlayStation VR 2 Preorder Best Free VPNs COVID Boosters Best Phones in 2022
Get a Bigger and Better Screen for Less at Woot's Refurb 4K TV Sale

Save hundreds on a stunning ultra HD TV from Samsung, LG or Sony today only at Woot.
A 2021 Samsung The Frame TV with a painting of a bridge on the screen against a purple background.
When it comes to buying a new TV, our general advice is that you're better off spending your money on a bigger model, rather than a newer one. And if you can live with a used model, it's one of the best ways to get a big TV at a great price. Right now, Woot has a selection of refurbished Samsung, LG and Sony 4K smart TVs on sale for hundreds off their original list price. These deals are available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, but with a limited supply of refurbished models, some may sell out before then.

According to Woot, all refurbished TVs on sale right now have been inspected and repaired by a professional, and restored to full working condition. All models also come covered by Woot's 90-day limited warranty, so you're covered in case you run into any issues in the first three months. 

Every TV you see at this sale features a stunning 4K ultra HD display, so you don't have to sacrifice picture quality to get a good price. Many models even feature a rich and vibrant OLED display, like this 2021 LG C1 Series. In addition to its impressive display, it also features an a9 Gen 4 AI processor that automatically optimizes your content for the best viewing experience possible. It's available in with a 48-, 65- or 83-inch screen, with prices ranging from $750 to $3,270. 

Or, if you still want a massive screen, but are looking for something a little more affordable, you could go with the Samsung Q80A. It has a QLED display, rather than the slightly more advanced OLED, but the large 85-inch model costs just $1,600, which is almost half the price of the 83-inch C1 Series above. There are also 55-, 65- and 75-inch models available, with prices starting at $730.

And if you want a TV that's going to blend in with your home's decor, you can grab one of Samsung's sleek The Frame TVs. With interchangeable magnetic bezels and a display that doubles as a digital picture frame, it works just as well as a piece of artwork as it does a TV. You can pick up a 50-inch model for $780, or grab a 65-inch model for $1,200.