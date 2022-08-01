Get a Better Night's Rest With Up to $600 Off a Casper Mattress

Getting proper rest is crucial to having a healthy life, and one of the main factors that contribute to good sleep is having a good mattress. Casper mattresses are designed with the idea that great sleep changes everything. The company produces high-quality foam mattresses that conform to your body to relieve pressure. Though these premium mattresses typically start at $1,295 each, you can save up to $600 during Casper's which is happening right now. The sale continues until Aug. 9 and features up to 50% off selected products. Plus, try our coupon BTS22 for additional savings on certain items.

There's the original mattress and the original hybrid mattress. The has resilient springs that prevent the mattress from sinking while adding lift and airflow. Originally $1,695, you can have it for $1,445 and save $325. Other products like bed frames, sheets, pillows and blankets are also on sale. Grab a for just $99 (save $70) or a for $111 (save $48). You can even spoil your dog with a that's now 25% off (now $104 for a small bed, $127 for a medium bed, and $187 for a large bed).