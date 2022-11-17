Get a Better Night's Rest for Less With Up to $525 Off Saatva Mattresses

A good night's sleep can make a huge difference in your mood and productivity, so it's worth investing in a mattress that will help you rest easier at night. Saatva mattresses have earned a spot on several of our best lists this year, including the best mattresses overall for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Saatva is currently offering hundreds off mattresses with a variety of Black Friday deals you can take advantage of.

Today only, Saatva is having a where you can save up to $525, depending on how much you spend. Discounts start at $225 when you spend $900 or more and go up from there. Saatva is also having a longer Black Friday sale that runs from now until Dec. 7 where you can save $375 on any order of $1,000 or more. You'll only be able to access that sale through our , which means you won't be able to combine it with today's offer. Depending on how much you plan on spending, you could end up getting a better deal at one sale or the other, so be sure to compare discounts for both before purchasing.

Our overall favorite mattress you'll find at this sale is the . It's a hybrid mattress that comes in three different firmness levels, and it earned a spot on our lists of best mattresses for stomach sleepers, those with back pain and more. With this one-day deal you can pick up a queen-size model on sale for $1,570, which is $225 off the usual price. And for heavier sleepers, or those who sleep on their side, you can pick up the . It uses steel coils that are slightly stiffer than most mattresses, which help to prevent your body from sinking in unevenly, which can cause discomfort. With this one-day deal, you can grab a queen-size model on sale for $2,745, which saves you $250.

And for those who want a fine-tuned sleeping experience, you can grab the , our favorite adjustable mattress for 2022. It has 50 different precise firmness settings so you can find your ideal comfort level, and on queen-sized and larger models, you can even adjust each side of the mattress independently, so it's great if you and your partner have different preferences. It's the priciest on this list at $3,245 for a queen-size model after this one-day $350 discount, and you'll need the the if you want the ability to adjust the elevation of your head or feet.

