Get a $75 Dell Gift Card When You Buy a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Whether you want to snag a great gift for the holidays or are shopping for a new console to play during your down time, you need to check out Dell's early Black Friday deals. Right now when you or the , you'll get a $75 Dell e-gift card with your purchase. You can put that savings towards a new device, accessories for your workstation and much more. As with most early deals, we don't expect this offer to last long, so be sure to grab yours sooner, rather than later.

Scott Stein/CNET The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time or want to upgrade your current device, this is a solid option. This hybrid handheld sports an OLED screen and a redesigned kickstand and TV dock. It makes an excellent gift for any gamers on your list as well, with a wide range of popular games. While the console itself is not discounted, the $75 e-gift card you can use at Dell makes this one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this year.

Adorama The Xbox Series S is a budget-friendly console that carries all the features of the more expensive Xbox Series X. It can stream 4K entertainment, comes with 512GB of SSD internal storage and makes a great gift. Plus, because the console is all-digital (meaning it does not play game disks), you can cut down on the clutter caused by investing in physical games. You also might want to invest in an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It's $10 a month, but you'll get access to hundreds of games. And if you need a headset or extra controller, you can find plenty of deals on Xbox accessories as well.