Get a $20 Credit When You Grab $80 Worth of P&G Essentials
With budgets under pressure, now's the time to stock up on household items and earn credit towards a future purchase.
From detergent to paper towels, razors, deodorant, baby wipes and more, Procter & Gamble makes a ton of popular household items. And, right now, when you spend $80 on select items, you'll earn a $20 credit to use on a future Amazon purchase.
With many of us feeling the squeeze of inflation in higher prices across the board, nabbing a good deal is a must. Right now, you can get more for your money with this Amazon deal. For a limited time, when you spend $80 or more on select P&G household goods, you'll earn a $20 credit to use on a future Amazon purchase, making it a great time to stock up on everyday essentials from brands like Tide, Charmin, Bounty, Olay, Old Spice, Secret, Downy, Pampers and more.
Be sure to note that you'll need to make a single order of $80 or more of eligible items in order to snag the deal. Amazon does not list an exact date for when this offer will end, so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later if you want to avoid disappointment. You'll receive an email once the credit has been applied to your account, but that credit will expire April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to use it in the next three weeks.
