Get $80 off Our Favorite Adjustable Dumbbells This Cyber Monday
You can save $80 on Bowflex SelectTech 552 and $300 on MX55 Rapid Change adjustable dumbbells.
Compared to "regular" dumbbells, adjustable dumbbells allow you to adjust how much weight you're lifting each time you workout. For Cyber Monday, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are $80 off, bringing them down to $349 from their $429 regular list price on Amazon.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552s topped CNET's list of best adjustable dumbbells because they're easy to set up and use, and they look sleek (among other things).
You can also get the MX55 Rapid Change adjustable dumbbells for $399 -- down $300 from their original $699 price tag. According to CNET's Giselle Castro-Sloboda, these are great for doing offset exercises.
While adjustable dumbbells are relatively pricey compared to other pieces of home gym equipment, they can make a great addition for anyone who doesn't mind working with weights and wants to improve their strength or their overall fitness.
