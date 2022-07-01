Top 4th of July Sales Best 4K Projectors 7 Early Prime Day Deals Wi-Fi Range Extenders My Favorite Summer Gadgets Cheap Car Insurance Target's 4th of July Sale Best Running Earbuds, Headphones
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds Are $60 Off in Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale

Jabra's top-of-the-line earbuds are down to $140, their lowest price yet by $10.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
2 min read
Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds and case on a green background
The Elite 7 Pro is designed to fit a variety of ears, even smaller ones.
David Carnoy/CNET

While Jabra's earbuds sporadically go on sale, its higher-end Elite 7 Pro buds have only seen occasional discounts. However, Best Buy's Fourth of July sale has the Elite 7 Pro for $140 or $60 off their list price of $200. That's their lowest price to date after hitting $150 in April.

See at Best Buy

Coming in at 16% smaller than the Elite 75t, the Elite 7 Pro are Jabra's top-of-the-line earbuds in its new range and include the company's new MultiSensor Voice technology with a bone-conduction sensor, four microphones and intelligent algorithms to deliver new "ground-breaking call quality," Jabra says. The voice calling performance doesn't quite live up to that hype, but Jabra has updated the buds' firmware and added multipoint Bluetooth pairing and other small improvements. 

These have adjustable active noise cancellation, Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and Bluetooth 5.2. They offer up to nine hours' play time at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on, and nearly three additional charges in the charging case -- total battery life is rated at 35 hours. The charging case has wireless charging capabilities.

Read moreBest Wireless Earbuds for 2022

jabra-elite-7-pro-lifestyleEnlarge Image

The earbuds are available in three colors.

 Jabra

The earbuds' IP57 rating means they're dust-resistant and fully waterproof (they can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water). If you prefer to use only a single bud, you can use either one independently in mono mode. 

Initially, I didn't think these earbuds were much of an advancement over the Elite 75t, but firmware updates have improved their performance slightly and they should fit most ears well. While they may not be a great deal at $200, they're a solid value at $140.

The Elite 7 Active are more durable and have a grippier coating on the buds, so they stay in your ears a tad better. But the Elite 7 Pro have the multipoint option and are the better choice for the same price.

Read moreTop Deals for Best Buy's Fourth of July Sale in 2022