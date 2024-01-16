Get 50% Off the New Atlas Coffee Club Nespresso Pods With Our Coupon

Coffee is essential for a lot of folks and Nespresso makes some of the best coffee makers around. Nespresso pods make getting your java fix easy and there's a ton of variety in the coffee you can try out. Even better, there are some great new and specialty coffees that are being offered in pods now, and that includes the coffees from Atlas Coffee Club. These new pods work with the original Nespresso machine (not the Vertuo), and are a great way for you to enjoy some new tastes from around the world. You even get 50% off the first shipment when you use CNET's exclusive promo code CNETESPRESSO. The deal will last until Jan. 23, so be sure to scoop it up before it expires.

Atlas Coffee Club is one of our favorite coffee subscriptions and the new Nespresso-compatible pods still have all the great flavors and origins of its usual selection. With over 50 country origins, there's a ton to discover here, and you can choose to take it at your own pace with the option to get a shipment every two, four or six weeks. You can choose between receiving one or two countries per month, which will let you take things slowly if you want to.

There are also some great discounts if you choose to go for more pods per shipment, with the base option for 40 pods from one country costing you $9.50 for the first shipment and then $19 for the rest. The best offer is the two-country subscription with 60 pods, which brings you to $19.50 for the first shipment and $39 after that.

Whatever you pick, there's a lot to discover, and if you don't have an appropriate machine to make these pods, be sure to check out these coffee maker deals to pick one up on the cheap.