X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Get 50% Off the First Year of Your New 1Password Subscription

Your new 1Password subscription is now half off with deals on both personal and family accounts.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
1Password
1Password/CNET

Keeping all of your passwords in your head is never a good idea because you'll just forget them. And if you don't, the chances are good that those passwords just aren't secure enough. What you need is a password manager and 1Password is among the best. And today you can sign up for your first year while getting half off.

This deal saves you a full 50% off 1Password for your first year with both personal and family accounts included. That means that you'll pay just $18 for a 1Password Personal, while 1Password Family is a steal at just $30 for the first year. You don't need to do anything special beyond clicking our links, either.

See at 1Password Personal
See 1Password Family

There are so many pitfalls to trying to remember your own passwords that it just makes sense to let an app do it for you. Reusing the same password or using insecure ones can lead to all kinds of problems, and 1Password makes it easier to keep all of your passwords safe and sound. The service keeps your passwords in sync across all of your devices, with apps available on every major platform.

Not sure how to create a great password? 1Password can even generate new passwords for you based on your criteria, so those websites that require a specific number of special characters are all covered. And getting at your passwords is simple thanks to support for biometric authentication like Face ID on the iPhone and your fingerprint on Android.

More holiday shopping deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Services and Software Guides

VPN

Cybersecurity

Streaming Services

Web Hosting & Websites

Other Services & Software