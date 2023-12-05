Get 50% Off the First Year of Your New 1Password Subscription

Keeping all of your passwords in your head is never a good idea because you'll just forget them. And if you don't, the chances are good that those passwords just aren't secure enough. What you need is a password manager and 1Password is among the best. And today you can sign up for your first year while getting half off.

This deal saves you a full 50% off 1Password for your first year with both personal and family accounts included. That means that you'll pay just $18 for a 1Password Personal, while 1Password Family is a steal at just $30 for the first year. You don't need to do anything special beyond clicking our links, either.

There are so many pitfalls to trying to remember your own passwords that it just makes sense to let an app do it for you. Reusing the same password or using insecure ones can lead to all kinds of problems, and 1Password makes it easier to keep all of your passwords safe and sound. The service keeps your passwords in sync across all of your devices, with apps available on every major platform.

Not sure how to create a great password? 1Password can even generate new passwords for you based on your criteria, so those websites that require a specific number of special characters are all covered. And getting at your passwords is simple thanks to support for biometric authentication like Face ID on the iPhone and your fingerprint on Android.