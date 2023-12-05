Get 50% Off the First Year of Your New 1Password Subscription
Your new 1Password subscription is now half off with deals on both personal and family accounts.
Keeping all of your passwords in your head is never a good idea because you'll just forget them. And if you don't, the chances are good that those passwords just aren't secure enough. What you need is a password manager and 1Password is among the best. And today you can sign up for your first year while getting half off.
This deal saves you a full 50% off 1Password for your first year with both personal and family accounts included. That means that you'll pay just $18 for a 1Password Personal, while 1Password Family is a steal at just $30 for the first year. You don't need to do anything special beyond clicking our links, either.
There are so many pitfalls to trying to remember your own passwords that it just makes sense to let an app do it for you. Reusing the same password or using insecure ones can lead to all kinds of problems, and 1Password makes it easier to keep all of your passwords safe and sound. The service keeps your passwords in sync across all of your devices, with apps available on every major platform.
Not sure how to create a great password? 1Password can even generate new passwords for you based on your criteria, so those websites that require a specific number of special characters are all covered. And getting at your passwords is simple thanks to support for biometric authentication like Face ID on the iPhone and your fingerprint on Android.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software