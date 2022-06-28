Early Prime Day Deals Best 5G Phones 2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive 4th of July Sales Prime Day Grill Deals The Right iPad for You PlayStation Prime Day Deals Best Standing Desks
Get $50 off Sennheiser's CX or CX Plus True Wireless earbuds

The Sennheiser CX and CX Plus true-wireless earbuds, which feature excellent sound, return to near their low prices.

David Carnoy
I got the black version, but the buds also come in white.
David Carnoy/CNET

If you can't afford Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds ($250), both its CX True Wireless and step-up CX Plus, which includes active noise canceling, are good mid-range earbuds options. They're once again being discounted by $50, with the CX Wireless available at $80 and the CX Plus down to $130 (the black version of the CX Plus is actually $124 while the white color is $130).  

Read more: Best Wireless earbuds for 2022

See Sennheiser CX at Amazon

The models look nearly identical and are bit chunky (they stick out of your ears a bit) but both deliver excellent sound for their price, with good clarity and well-defined bass. 

Compared to the previous-generation CX400BT, the CX adds an extra microphone on each bud, which does improve the voice-calling experience and makes it easier for callers to hear your voice, even in noisy environments. The earphones do a good job muffling background noise, though some of it leaks in when you speak during calls (there's a sidetone feature that lets you hear your voice in the buds). To be clear, however, these aren't active noise-canceling earbuds, they simply offer noise reduction for calls.

See Sennheiser CX Plus at Amazon

The buds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2. Battery life is up to 9 hours at moderate volume levels (the slightly bulky charging case stores an additional three charges) versus 7 hours for the previous model. These are splash-proof, with an IPX4 water-resistance rating. And along with the SBC and AAC audio codecs, the buds also support aptX streaming for aptX-enabled devices, which include certain Android smartphones.

I personally use the step-up CX Plus a fair amount. The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds offer some small performance improvements, including slightly better sound, voice calling and noise canceling, as well as a slightly smaller design. But they do cost almost twice as much. 

This story was previously published and has been updated to reflect new pricing and availability.