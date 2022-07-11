Get $42 Off Sony's New LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Right Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Back in June, Sony's newish LinkBuds and even newer LinkBuds S wireless earbuds, which feature active noise canceling, were both $22 off their list prices of $180 and $200 respectively. Now the discounts are even sweeter for Amazon Prime Day and : You can pick up the ($32 off) or the ($42 off). Those are the lowest prices to date for both models.

As I said in my review of the LinkBuds S, they are really appealing in a lot of ways. They're lightweight and compact yet don't skimp on the features and performance. They're kind of a cross between Sony's entry-level earbuds ($100) and flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds -- and basically the Sony equivalent of Apple's AirPods Pro.

I was impressed with the sound quality for their size and my one gripe with them was that the voice-calling performance could have been a bit better. However, in last couple of weeks Sony upgraded the firmware for the LinkBuds S and it does seem to have improved the voice-calling performance, with better voice pickup -- callers said my voice sounded clearer after the firmware upgrade while the background noise was muffled pretty well.

