IPVanish VPN Sale Prime Day Deals That Excite Where to Buy MacBook Air M2 Best Buy Challenges Prime Day Peloton Guide Review Armstrong Internet Review Fire TV Stick for $17 Right iPhone for You
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Get $42 Off Sony's New LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds Right Now

For Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale, you can nab the new noise-canceling LinkBuds S true wireless earbuds for $158. Meanwhile, Sony's open-style LinkBuds are down to $148.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
White Sony LinkBuds on a green background
The LinkBuds S come in white or black.
David Carnoy/CNET

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Back in June, Sony's newish LinkBuds and even newer LinkBuds S wireless earbuds, which feature active noise canceling, were both $22 off their list prices of $180 and $200 respectively. Now the discounts are even sweeter for Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale: You can pick up the LInkBuds for $148 ($32 off) or the LinkBuds S for $158 ($42 off). Those are the lowest prices to date for both models. 

See Sony LinkBuds S at Amazon

As I said in my review of the LinkBuds S, they are really appealing in a lot of ways. They're lightweight and compact yet don't skimp on the features and performance. They're kind of a cross between Sony's entry-level C500 earbuds ($100) and flagship WF-1000XM4 earbuds -- and basically the Sony equivalent of Apple's AirPods Pro

Read more: Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022

I was impressed with the sound quality for their size and my one gripe with them was that the voice-calling performance could have been a bit better.  However, in last couple of weeks Sony upgraded the firmware for the LinkBuds S and it does seem to have improved the voice-calling performance, with better voice pickup -- callers said my voice sounded clearer after the firmware upgrade while the background noise was muffled pretty well. 

Read our full Sony LinkBuds S review.

See Sony LinkBuds S at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Sony LinkBuds: Small Audio Dynamite
9:09