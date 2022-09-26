Get 40% Off Speks Desk Toys With This Coupon Code

We can all get a little fidgety sometimes, especially when we're using our brainpower to accomplish tasks and meet goals. Sometimes having a small toy to play around with helps keep your thoughts flowing, which is one reason why fidget spinners have caught on in popularity. There are plenty of other desk toys that will help you relieve some stress, like the toys offered at Speks.

Speks is known for its touchable, stackable, smashable and buildable magnetic products that will brighten any office desk. Right now, you can get any Blots desk toy at Speks for a 40% discount when you apply the code CNET40, plus you'll get free shipping. Blots are silicone stress balls that come in three different ergonomic shapes that can fit perfectly in any palm. These already affordable toys are made from high-quality 100% premium silicone that is soft to the touch. Originally $25, you can get one for just $15 with the coupon code CNET40.

The Green Splotch, Maroon Splatter, Purple Splatter and Navy Slammer can easily be squished and manipulated. They can also be smashed or thrown against a wall -- but remember to use caution so you don't hurt anyone or break anything around you. Using these balls is known to reduce stress and increase serotonin. They're also incredibly easy to clean: just use a damp cloth and avoid harsh chemicals.