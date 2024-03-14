Get $40 Off Ember's Self-Heating Travel Mug With Apple's Find My Support

When you think of item trackers, Apple's AirTag or one of the many Tile Bluetooth trackers likely come to mind. You probably aren't thinking about your new self-heating mug and whether it can be found should you leave it at your local gym or hair salon. But that's exactly what the Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus offers -- and that's just the start.

The list of features this mug has to offer is long and varied, but best of all, it'll keep your drink warm. The Find My technology for locating your lost mug is pretty great too -- but not as great as this $40 discount, which brings your new Ember Travel Mug 2 Plus down to just $160 at Amazon. If you'd prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can also get the same $160 price.

No matter where you buy your new Ember mug, you'll get the same list of features, starting with the 12-ounce capacity and the long-lasting battery life -- you'll get up to 3 hours of warmth from a single charge. That time extends to all day if you keep your travel mug on the charging coaster.

Keeping your beverage warm is easy thanks to the touch display and support for temperatures in a range from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. The mug is IPX7 water-resistant, which means it's easy to hand wash, rinse or soak when cleaning. And there's even an app so you can remotely set your drinking temperature and customize presets depending on the drink you're enjoying. And of course, there's Find My support so you can use the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or even the web to locate your travel mug if it goes missing.

