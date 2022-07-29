Get 35% off Earfun's Sweet-Sounding Free Pro 2 Sport Buds

Another Prime Day This Fall Pixel Buds Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Routers MacBook Air M2 vs. Air M1 Salad Delivery Dorm Essentials Sparklight Home Internet Review $60 Off Eufy Solo Smart Lock
The Earfun Free Pro 2 list for $80 but with this CNET-exclusive discount code, the price drops to $52.

I was a fan of Earfun's earlier Free Pro earbuds, which offer good sound for around $50 and have little sport fins that help keep them in your ears securely. Their successor, the Earfun Pro 2 buds, have aluminum alloy caps, improved noise canceling and a couple of extra microphones that help boost voice-calling performance. They list for $80 but if you apply the code FP2ANC35 at checkout on Earfun's website, the price goes to $52. That's $6 less than what Amazon is selling them for ($58).

The Free Pro 2 deliver good sound for their modest price, with decent clarity and deep but well-defined bass. They produce relatively big, open sound. They don't have such extra features as an ear-detection sensor so your music automatically pauses when you take one or both buds out of your ears or an app that allows you to update their firmware. But they're lightweight, should fit most ears well and have decent noise canceling along with a transparency mode (it's not as good as the AirPods Pro's transparency mode, which is hard to beat).

I found the voice-calling performance good but not great. They did an acceptable job reducing background noise and picking up my voice in noisy environments but they aren't top-notch in this department.  

Battery life is rated at up to 6 hours, they're IPX5 splash-proof, and their elongated case is compact and better designed than the Free Pro's case (this model also has wireless charging). As I said, the little fin helps keep them in your ears and they make for decent sports earbuds and sit fairly flush against your ear -- they don't stick out much) -- which helps cut down on wind noise.

